Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport dog park guest parking online portal

While Fox Creek Apartments offers community amenities and spacious floor plans that allow you to enjoy the peace and quiet of your new home, our location also offers you the convenience your lifestyle deserves. Fox Creek Apartments is located on North Hill Field Road in Layton presenting easy access to I-15, only two miles from downtown Layton which provides you many shopping and entertainment options, as well as Layton Commons park (and Kays Creek) only an eight-minute bike ride away. Hill Air Force Base is located only 1.4 miles from our community, offering a very short and hassle-free commute to work each day. We know you'll love calling Fox Creek Apartments home!