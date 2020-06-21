569 E Rosewood Way - 1

Amenities

Newer, large 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo Style Apartment Located on the border of Kaysville & Layton, New Paint, East of the freeway, close to I-15. Clean, quiet residential neighborhood. Approximately 900 sq. feet. Ground Floor unit. Includes Central A/C, Covered Parking, Large Bedroom, Walk-in closet, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer hookups, Patio with storage closet, Tile Floors, Nice yard. No pets, No smoking, This is a SMOKE FREE apartment complex, we have tenants that are allergic to smoke. If you smoke please do not apply. One year lease, $875/month, $875 Deposit. Includes water, sewer, and trash. Tenants pay Gas and Electric. Please call for a Showing, Available July 1.

Call Dave 801-787-2225