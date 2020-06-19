All apartments in Layton
2596 N 1600 E
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:38 AM

2596 N 1600 E

2596 North 1600 East · (801) 528-1935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2596 North 1600 East, Layton, UT 84040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2596 N 1600 E · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1672 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bed 2 Bath House for Rent in Layton - 4 Bed 2 Bath House for Rent in Layton
Rent $1595/mo Base Deposit $1595
Pet Deposit $300 per pet plus a month pet fee of $35 per pet.

Attached two car garage, roomy kitchen and dining area. Large front living room windows for natural light, washer and dryer hook-ups, large deck and back yard with a play set.

Call today to see inside!
Alliance Property Management
801-728-0454
www.apmutah.com

PLEASE NOTE: The above terms and conditions are based on approval of applicant(s) and a one year lease signing. Unit availability cannot be guaranteed. All advertised deposit amounts are subject to increase depending on applicant risk factors. Applicant qualifications are based upon credit, criminal, income, and rental history. Additional details are available upon request. Assistance animals are permitted on all properties in accordance with Federal Fair Housing Law.
Alliance Property Management Owner/Broker M. Casey Clark.

(RLNE3778646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2596 N 1600 E have any available units?
2596 N 1600 E has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Layton, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Layton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2596 N 1600 E have?
Some of 2596 N 1600 E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2596 N 1600 E currently offering any rent specials?
2596 N 1600 E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2596 N 1600 E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2596 N 1600 E is pet friendly.
Does 2596 N 1600 E offer parking?
Yes, 2596 N 1600 E does offer parking.
Does 2596 N 1600 E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2596 N 1600 E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2596 N 1600 E have a pool?
No, 2596 N 1600 E does not have a pool.
Does 2596 N 1600 E have accessible units?
No, 2596 N 1600 E does not have accessible units.
Does 2596 N 1600 E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2596 N 1600 E has units with dishwashers.
