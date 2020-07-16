All apartments in Layton
Find more places like 1341 Ash Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Layton, UT
/
1341 Ash Drive
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:36 PM

1341 Ash Drive

1341 Ash Drive · (385) 295-8237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Layton
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1341 Ash Drive, Layton, UT 84040
Eastwood Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,045

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 Ash Drive have any available units?
1341 Ash Drive has a unit available for $2,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Layton, UT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Layton Rent Report.
Is 1341 Ash Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1341 Ash Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 Ash Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1341 Ash Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Layton.
Does 1341 Ash Drive offer parking?
No, 1341 Ash Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1341 Ash Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1341 Ash Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 Ash Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1341 Ash Drive has a pool.
Does 1341 Ash Drive have accessible units?
No, 1341 Ash Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 Ash Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1341 Ash Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1341 Ash Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1341 Ash Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1341 Ash Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fox Creek
1656 N Hill Field Rd
Layton, UT 84041
Hidden Cove
2075 N Main St
Layton, UT 84041
Legacy Cottages
250 N Adamswood Rd
Layton, UT 84040
The Villas on Main Street
1475 N Main St
Layton, UT 84041

Similar Pages

Layton 1 BedroomsLayton 2 Bedrooms
Layton Apartments with GymsLayton Apartments with Pools
Layton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTRiverton, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT
Cottonwood Heights, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTSaratoga Springs, UTWoods Cross, UTWest Point, UTSmithfield, UTGrantsville, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity