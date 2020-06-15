Amenities

65 S Main St Available 07/08/20 Spacious 4 bedroom! DOG FRIENDLY - Don't miss out on this spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home on .32 acre lot in the heart of La Verkin. It features a living room, family room, office (that could be used as a 5th bedroom), plenty of storage, & has been updated in the past few years. Oversized, fully landscaped lot offers extra parking, an enclosed backyard, plus room to garden or to relax! Located across from La Verkin Elementary & a short distance to groceries & other conveniences.



Dog-Friendly with additional Pet Deposit.



No Smoking



$35 application fee per adult



No Cats Allowed



