La Verkin, UT
65 S Main St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

65 S Main St

65 South Main Street · (435) 619-5336 ext. 2
Location

65 South Main Street, La Verkin, UT 84745

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 65 S Main St · Avail. Jul 8

$1,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2224 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
65 S Main St Available 07/08/20 Spacious 4 bedroom! DOG FRIENDLY - Don't miss out on this spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home on .32 acre lot in the heart of La Verkin. It features a living room, family room, office (that could be used as a 5th bedroom), plenty of storage, & has been updated in the past few years. Oversized, fully landscaped lot offers extra parking, an enclosed backyard, plus room to garden or to relax! Located across from La Verkin Elementary & a short distance to groceries & other conveniences.

Dog-Friendly with additional Pet Deposit.

No Smoking

$35 application fee per adult

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4182149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 S Main St have any available units?
65 S Main St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 65 S Main St currently offering any rent specials?
65 S Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 S Main St pet-friendly?
Yes, 65 S Main St is pet friendly.
Does 65 S Main St offer parking?
Yes, 65 S Main St does offer parking.
Does 65 S Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 S Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 S Main St have a pool?
No, 65 S Main St does not have a pool.
Does 65 S Main St have accessible units?
No, 65 S Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 65 S Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 S Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 65 S Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 S Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
