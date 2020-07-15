All apartments in Joseph
Find more places like
202 South State.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Joseph, UT
/
202 South State
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

202 South State

202 South State Street · (435) 896-0325 ext. 2017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

202 South State Street, Joseph, UT 84739

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 South State · Avail. Jul 23

$900

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
202 South State Available 07/23/20 Family Home - Family Home

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4592091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 202 South State have any available units?
202 South State has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 202 South State currently offering any rent specials?
202 South State is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 South State pet-friendly?
No, 202 South State is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Joseph.
Does 202 South State offer parking?
No, 202 South State does not offer parking.
Does 202 South State have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 South State offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 South State have a pool?
No, 202 South State does not have a pool.
Does 202 South State have accessible units?
No, 202 South State does not have accessible units.
Does 202 South State have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 South State does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 South State have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 South State does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings