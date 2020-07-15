Sign Up
Home
/
Joseph, UT
/
202 South State
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
202 South State
202 South State Street
·
(435) 896-0325 ext. 2017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
202 South State Street, Joseph, UT 84739
Price and availability
3 Bedrooms
Unit 202 South State · Avail. Jul 23
$900
3 Bed · 2 Bath
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
202 South State Available 07/23/20 Family Home - Family Home
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4592091)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 202 South State have any available units?
202 South State has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 202 South State currently offering any rent specials?
202 South State is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 South State pet-friendly?
No, 202 South State is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Joseph
.
Does 202 South State offer parking?
No, 202 South State does not offer parking.
Does 202 South State have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 South State offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 South State have a pool?
No, 202 South State does not have a pool.
Does 202 South State have accessible units?
No, 202 South State does not have accessible units.
Does 202 South State have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 South State does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 South State have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 South State does not have units with air conditioning.
