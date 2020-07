Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit game room playground pool pool table bbq/grill trash valet

Proudly introducing Rockpoint Apartment Homes, a luxury rental community unlike any other in the area. Our new apartments in Bluffdale, UT are sure to meet and exceed your expectations. Exquisite designs paired with an ideal location make our community a top choice for Bluffdale apartments. Whether you’re looking for one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartments, we’re sure that you’ll find the floor plan that’s perfect for you.



Enjoy living in an apartment that is fully equipped with modern amenities and elegant designs. Throughout the apartment, you’ll find features like LED lighting, quartz countertops, smart home capabilities, stainless steel appliances, and glass tile backsplash in your kitchen. These custom home inspired finishes showcase the quality craftsmanship used when designing Rockpoint Apartment Homes. When you step outside your home, you’ll discover impressive amenities including a swimming pool, dog park, gaming room, and more! We strive to provide comfort and convenience to