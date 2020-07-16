All apartments in Herriman
Find more places like 13069 S. Elm Hollow Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Herriman, UT
/
13069 S. Elm Hollow Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

13069 S. Elm Hollow Court

13069 S Elm Hollow Ct · (801) 865-6488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Herriman
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

13069 S Elm Hollow Ct, Herriman, UT 84096

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13069 S. Elm Hollow Court · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Gorgeous Home in Herriman! - 13069 S Elm Hollow Court, Herriman, UT, 84096

$1795 /month,

3 Bedrooms,
2.5 Bathrooms,

2092 Square Feet,

2 Car Garage,
Large Living Room,
Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, and Microwave all included,
Washer & Dryer Hookups,
Beautiful Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space for storage,
Plenty of cabinet & closet space throughout,
Walk In Closet,
Unfinished Basement for Storage,

NO PETS,

HOA takes care of Landscaping,

Landlord covers HOA,

Tenants are responsible for all utilities,

12 month lease w/ option to renew,

Rent $1,795.00
Security Deposit $1800 with $1500 Refundable,
$45 Application fee per applicant,
Credit/Criminal Checks,

Available July 8, 2020,

TEXT Kylee (801) 865-6488

*This home is professionally managed by Logic Property Management, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, and online application and payments.ALERT: If you see an ad for this property on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our properties on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Logic Property Management.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4944528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13069 S. Elm Hollow Court have any available units?
13069 S. Elm Hollow Court has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13069 S. Elm Hollow Court have?
Some of 13069 S. Elm Hollow Court's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13069 S. Elm Hollow Court currently offering any rent specials?
13069 S. Elm Hollow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13069 S. Elm Hollow Court pet-friendly?
No, 13069 S. Elm Hollow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Herriman.
Does 13069 S. Elm Hollow Court offer parking?
Yes, 13069 S. Elm Hollow Court offers parking.
Does 13069 S. Elm Hollow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13069 S. Elm Hollow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13069 S. Elm Hollow Court have a pool?
No, 13069 S. Elm Hollow Court does not have a pool.
Does 13069 S. Elm Hollow Court have accessible units?
No, 13069 S. Elm Hollow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13069 S. Elm Hollow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13069 S. Elm Hollow Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 13069 S. Elm Hollow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13069 S. Elm Hollow Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 13069 S. Elm Hollow Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Incline at Anthem 55+
11901 South Freedom Park Dr.
Herriman, UT 84096
Solameer Townhomes
13357 S Prima Sol Dr
Herriman, UT 84096
Herriman Towne Center
12883 S Brundisi Way
Herriman, UT 84096
Haven Dell
14997 S Still Harmony Way
Herriman, UT 84096
Copperwood
5657 West 11840 S
Herriman, UT 84096
Aspira at Anthem
5353 Anthem Park Boulevard
Herriman, UT 84096
Rockpoint Apartment Homes
15300 Porter Rockwell Boulevard
Herriman, UT 84065

Similar Pages

Herriman 1 BedroomsHerriman 2 Bedrooms
Herriman 3 BedroomsHerriman Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Herriman Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTLayton, UTOgden, UT
Taylorsville, UTMidvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTRiverton, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UT
Cottonwood Heights, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTWoods Cross, UTWest Point, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fort Herriman

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity