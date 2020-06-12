/
3 bedroom apartments
13 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Heber, UT
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1025 south 500 east
1025 South 500 East, Heber, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1225 sqft
Beautiful Top Level Condo - Property Id: 76054 Like new unit for rent. Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, fireplace, community pool, clubhouse with workout room, pickle ball court, playground, walking trails and open area for play.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1128 S 820 E #7203
1128 S 820 E, Heber, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Heber Condo -$1800 - Brand new home at the Village on 12th. LVP flooring, dog friendly home ready to move into. Washer/Dryer are included.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1971 N Callaway Dr
1971 North Callaway Drive, Heber, UT
Stunning 6 bedroom six bath house for lease in the cove next to the Coyote Trails and floating canals. 8 minutes from Deer Valley. Exceptional views. Beautifully landscaped in front and back yards with an organic garden in the large fenced backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Heber
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
24 Units Available
Wasatch Commons
2790 N Commons Blvd, Wasatch County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1250 sqft
Just minutes from premium outlets, Park City and multiple ski resorts. Apartments feature walk-in closets, storage space and dishwasher. Community offers BBQ area, hot tub, clubhouse rental and fitness room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1055 S 500 E
1055 S 500 E, Wasatch County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1225 sqft
1055 S 500 E Available 06/16/20 Heber Condo - Prime Location! - RECENT PRICE DROP! Was $1,4,95 NOW $1,450 Highlight Features: - Modern Feel - Prime Location - Awesome Amenities - Cozy Fireplace - Balcony - Beautiful Wood Flooring 3 Bedrooms - 2
Results within 5 miles of Heber
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19 West Village Circle
19 West Village Circle, Midway, UT
Midway Home (Application Pending) - Beautiful, unfurnished home in the Valais subdivision of Midway. 4 bedrooms + 1 den, 4 bathrooms, 2 car garage, large bonus room with built in Murphy Bed.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1051 South 500 East
1051 S 500 E, Wasatch County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1225 sqft
Beautiful Top Level Condo - Property Id: 76054 Like new unit for rent. Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, fireplace, community pool, clubhouse with workout room, pickle ball court, playground, walking trails and open area for play.
Results within 10 miles of Heber
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1767 E Longview Dr.
1767 Longview Drive, Hideout, UT
Beautiful 4 bed 4 bath Hideout Home - The perfect, secluded area, in Hideout. Three spacious bedrooms with a wonderful Master Suite. An Open Floor plan. Amazing views of the hillside.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10347 N Sightline Cr
10347 Sightline Circle, Hideout, UT
Hideout Dream. 4 bedroom home just outside Park city - Amazing 4 bedroom home in Hideout, UT. Just minutes to Park City. Enjoy the views that others pay millions for. 4 bed, 3 1/2 baths, 3100 Sqft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
207 Daly Avenue
207 Daly Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Nice Duplex Unit with 2 Off Street Parking Spaces - Nice duplex home nestled in the mountains and steps away from downtown Park City. This home offers a back patio to soak in views and rays. With skylights offering plenty of natural light.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
332 Woodside Avenue #2
332 Woodside Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1328 sqft
Duplex in Historic Old Town - This unfurnished 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex sits mountainside and just 2 blocks from Main Street! Recently updated with new paint, carpet, hard flooring, and hardware, this home also receives a ton of natural light
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
209 Daly Avenue
209 Daly Avenue, Park City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1200 sqft
Lovely Home - 2 Off Street Parking Spaces - Nice Old Town Park City home built in 1998 and recently remodeled. Home is nestled in just below the ski slopes walking distance to downtown with hiking and biking trails right out your front door.
