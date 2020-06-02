All apartments in Grantsville
Find more places like Willows.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grantsville, UT
/
Willows
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

Willows

366 E Main St · (985) 718-5524
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$200.00 Off Move In Costs, OAC

Location

366 E Main St, Grantsville, UT 84029

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

2 x 1-1

$1,109

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

2 x 1-2

$1,129

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 x 2-1

$1,249

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

3 x 2-2

$1,299

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Willows.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
bike storage
online portal
playground
The Willows Apartments in Tooele offer 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes! These apartments include all kitchen appliances and washer/dryers hook ups in unit. Relax on your balcony with a cup of coffee and watch the sun rise and set from the comfort of your own home. Our pet-friendly Tooele apartments are located in the gorgeous community of Grantsville, Utah. You are close to shopping, dining and outdoor experiences unlike any other! Only 30 minutes from Downtown Salt Lake City, you are close to the city but far enough away to enjoy the quiet. Join the Willows today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35.00 Application Fee per Adult
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40
Dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $300
rent: $40
Cats
deposit: $100
fee: $300
rent: $40
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Storage units come with apartments

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Willows have any available units?
Willows offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,109 and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,249. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Willows have?
Some of Willows's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Willows currently offering any rent specials?
Willows is offering the following rent specials: $200.00 Off Move In Costs, OAC
Is Willows pet-friendly?
Yes, Willows is pet friendly.
Does Willows offer parking?
Yes, Willows offers parking.
Does Willows have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Willows offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Willows have a pool?
No, Willows does not have a pool.
Does Willows have accessible units?
Yes, Willows has accessible units.
Does Willows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Willows has units with dishwashers.
Does Willows have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Willows has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Willows?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UT
Draper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UT
Riverdale, UTPleasant View, UTBluffdale, UTKearns, UTSyracuse, UTWest Point, UTSouth Ogden, UTHarrisville, UTProvo, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeBrigham Young University-Provo
LDS Business CollegeUniversity of Utah
Weber State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity