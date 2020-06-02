Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking bike storage online portal playground

The Willows Apartments in Tooele offer 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes! These apartments include all kitchen appliances and washer/dryers hook ups in unit. Relax on your balcony with a cup of coffee and watch the sun rise and set from the comfort of your own home. Our pet-friendly Tooele apartments are located in the gorgeous community of Grantsville, Utah. You are close to shopping, dining and outdoor experiences unlike any other! Only 30 minutes from Downtown Salt Lake City, you are close to the city but far enough away to enjoy the quiet. Join the Willows today.