Lease Length: 9-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35.00 Application Fee per Adult
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $100
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40
Dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $300
rent: $40
Cats
deposit: $100
fee: $300
rent: $40
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Storage units come with apartments