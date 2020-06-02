All apartments in Grantsville
Grantsville, UT
161 S Park St
161 S Park St

161 Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

161 Park Street, Grantsville, UT 84029

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Grantsville Home! PET FRIENDLY!! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Grantsville Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.), Beautiful Quartz Counter Tops, Newly Remodeled Flooring, Brand New Cabinets, and Freshly Painted Walls! Includes Washer and Dryer Hookups. PET FRIENDLY!

This Property offers a spacious yard with all the amenities that Grantsville has to offer! Come take a tour of your future home today!

(RLNE5906075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 S Park St have any available units?
161 S Park St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grantsville, UT.
What amenities does 161 S Park St have?
Some of 161 S Park St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 S Park St currently offering any rent specials?
161 S Park St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 S Park St pet-friendly?
Yes, 161 S Park St is pet friendly.
Does 161 S Park St offer parking?
No, 161 S Park St does not offer parking.
Does 161 S Park St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 S Park St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 S Park St have a pool?
No, 161 S Park St does not have a pool.
Does 161 S Park St have accessible units?
No, 161 S Park St does not have accessible units.
Does 161 S Park St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 S Park St has units with dishwashers.
Does 161 S Park St have units with air conditioning?
No, 161 S Park St does not have units with air conditioning.
