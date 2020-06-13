Apartment List
UT
enoch
apartments with garage
Last updated June 13 2020

15 Apartments for rent in Enoch, UT with garage

Enoch apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

4782 North Quickdraw Ln
4782 Quickdraw Lane, Enoch, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1281 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Enoch, large fenced yard with 2 car garage - - 3 bedroom 2 bath with appliances included (fridge, dishwasher, stove/oven, washer and dryer hookups - washer and dryer are not included) - Front yard is landscaped with grass and has
Results within 1 mile of Enoch

202 E 3025 N
202 E 3025 N, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
2 Car Garage in Like New Cedar Bend - Three bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home near the bowling alley on the north end of town. Private back patio with low maintenance upkeep and two car garage.

1698 W Clark Parkway
1698 W Clark Pkwy N, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1478 sqft
1698 W Clark Parkway Available 07/08/20 - Newer, very nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex with a garage. $1095 per month $1195 security deposit. No pets or smoking allowed. Tenant pays all utilities. Renters insurance required.
Results within 5 miles of Enoch

1295 North Cedar Boulevard
1295 West North Cedar Boulevard, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1578 sqft
Pet friendly! Small dog up to 20 lbs. No cats please. Remodeled town home, 1578 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Gas fireplace, beautiful solid surface counters, one car garage. Pet deposit and pet rent will apply. Please visit cedarcityinfo.

1255 North 575 West
1255 North 575 West, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$995
1117 sqft
1255 North 575 West Available 07/16/20 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex, 1 car garage, fenced backyard! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 1 car garage.

1949 North 550 West
1949 N 550 W, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$995
1232 sqft
1949 North 550 West Available 06/16/20 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage, located by Canyon View HS! - 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms Newer carpet and LVT flooring Yard care and snow removal is tenant's responsibility - 2 Full Bathrooms - 1 car garage - Laundry

407 W 1100 N
407 West 1100 North, Cedar City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2142 sqft
407 W 1100 N Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home - Pet Friendly! - Looking for a single family home to bring your pet? This beautiful home located at 407 W 1100 N in Cedar City, UT may be the property you have been waiting for! This 4 Bedroom, 2

396 W 1500 N
396 West 1500 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
396 W 1500 N Available 06/14/20 Single Story Immaculate Twin Home - This open floor plan twin home with a block wall fenced yard and a two car garage has been lovingly maintained by the original owner since it was built in the mid-2000's.

404 W 1325 N K-1
404 West 1325 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
404 W 1325 N K-1 Available 08/17/20 Brand new town home living in the heart of Cedar City! - ** 8 UNITS in building K available AUG 2020 ** Three bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home in the heart of Cedar City.

394 S 300 E unit 2
394 South 300 East, Cedar City, UT
1 Bedroom
$750
1 Bedroom Apt - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. 1 cat allowed with $400 pet deposit. No smoking allowed. Utilities included also includes washer and dryer. Furnished or unfurnished $750 per month with a $750 security deposit.

525 E 2015 N
525 East 2015 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1225 sqft
Great twin home with garage, landscaped yard - 3 bed, 2 ba twin home with an attached one car garage and laundry hook-ups. All one level, open floor plan living with vaulted ceilings and lots of light.
Results within 10 miles of Enoch

4141 W 300 N
4141 West 300 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1320 sqft
4141 W 300 N Available 07/10/20 3 Bedrooms 2 bath Duplex, landscaped yard, in Lamplight! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 car garage. Partially fenced backyard. Close to Iron Springs Elementary. Yard care and snow removal are tenant's responsibility.

1335 W 1575 S
1335 West 1575 South, Cedar City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2028 sqft
1335 W 1575 S Available 06/19/20 Gorgeous twin home in Cedar Mountain Villas built in 2014 - **Pending Application** This beautifully landscaped twin home in Cedar Mountain Villas has four bedrooms and three full bathrooms with a two car garage and

1026 S Interstate Dr
1026 South Interstate Drive, Cedar City, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,400
2304 sqft
Coming soon! Pet negotiable with pet deposit and pet rent. 5 bedroom, 3 bath home. No Showings until after 7/5/2020. To apply, go to our website CedarCityInfo.com, click on the "For Rent" tab.

32 N 4125 W
32 North 4125 West, Cedar City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
Four Bedroom Home in a Great Location! - Enjoy this Peaceful Neighborhood with Fantastic Mountain Views! The Fully-Fenced Backyard Provides a Great Space for Entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Enoch, UT

Enoch apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

