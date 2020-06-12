/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
24 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Enoch, UT
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4946 Wagon Wheel Drive
4946 Wagon Wheel Drive, Enoch, UT
4 bedroom 2 bath house, fenced backyard, close to school! - 4 bedroom 2 bath with appliances included ( Brand New Fridge, dishwasher, and stove/oven.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4782 North Quickdraw Ln
4782 Quickdraw Lane, Enoch, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1281 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Enoch, large fenced yard with 2 car garage - - 3 bedroom 2 bath with appliances included (fridge, dishwasher, stove/oven, washer and dryer hookups - washer and dryer are not included) - Front yard is landscaped with grass and has
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4204 N Morgan Dr.
4204 Morgan Drive, Enoch, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
4204 N Morgan Dr. Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home Enoch - Three bedroom, two bath home with extra storage Rent: $1200.00 Security Deposit: $1800.00 Flat Monthly Fee: $75.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3964 Driftwood Lane
3964 Driftwood Lane, Enoch, UT
Newly finished basement and pet friendly in Enoch! - This home had a 2 bed, 1 bath with large family room and cold storage room completed Jan 2020 in the basement.
Results within 1 mile of Enoch
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
202 E 3025 N
202 E 3025 N, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
2 Car Garage in Like New Cedar Bend - Three bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home near the bowling alley on the north end of town. Private back patio with low maintenance upkeep and two car garage.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1698 W Clark Parkway
1698 W Clark Pkwy N, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1478 sqft
1698 W Clark Parkway Available 07/08/20 - Newer, very nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex with a garage. $1095 per month $1195 security deposit. No pets or smoking allowed. Tenant pays all utilities. Renters insurance required.
Results within 5 miles of Enoch
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
404 W 1325 N K-1
404 West 1325 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
404 W 1325 N K-1 Available 08/17/20 Brand new town home living in the heart of Cedar City! - ** 8 UNITS in building K available AUG 2020 ** Three bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home in the heart of Cedar City.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
412 Circle Way Drive
412 Circleway Dr, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
412 Circle Way Drive Available 06/15/20 Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom Home Near SUU - Rent $1300 Deposit $1300 No Smoking/Vape Pet Friendly with non refundable pet deposit of $250 and monthly pet rent of 10% Renters Insurance required. (RLNE5840605)
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1295 North Cedar BLVD #8
1295 West North Cedar Boulevard, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1578 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831692)
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
407 W 1100 N
407 West 1100 North, Cedar City, UT
407 W 1100 N Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home - Pet Friendly! - Looking for a single family home to bring your pet? This beautiful home located at 407 W 1100 N in Cedar City, UT may be the property you have been waiting for! This 4 Bedroom, 2
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1677 N Main Street #40
1677 North Main Street, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1457 sqft
1677 N Main Street #40 Available 07/07/20 3 bedroom 2.5 bath brand new Two Story Townhouse! - 3 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
342 S 200 W unit 1
342 South 200 West, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedroom Duplex - Nice 3 bedroom Duplex with 2 bathrooms. Tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, tile showers. Spacious rooms. No pets or smoking allowed at the property. $1200.00 per month. $1300.00 security deposit.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1255 North 575 West
1255 North 575 West, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$995
1117 sqft
1255 North 575 West Available 07/16/20 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex, 1 car garage, fenced backyard! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 1 car garage.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1949 North 550 West
1949 N 550 W, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$995
1232 sqft
1949 North 550 West Available 06/16/20 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage, located by Canyon View HS! - 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms Newer carpet and LVT flooring Yard care and snow removal is tenant's responsibility - 2 Full Bathrooms - 1 car garage - Laundry
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
396 W 1500 N
396 West 1500 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
396 W 1500 N Available 06/14/20 Single Story Immaculate Twin Home - This open floor plan twin home with a block wall fenced yard and a two car garage has been lovingly maintained by the original owner since it was built in the mid-2000's.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2384 W 5900 N
2384 West 5900 North, Iron County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
2384 W 5900 N Available 06/30/20 Single Family Ranch Style on 2.5 Acres in Big Meadow - Enjoy 2.5 acres in a single family home with animal rights. Rent: $1500.00 Security Deposit: $2250.00 Monthly Trash Pick Up: $14.00 Monthly Water: $35.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
457 W 1950 N
457 W 1950 N, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
457 W 1950 N Available 07/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath twin home in Cedar Willows - 3 bedroom, two bathroom home in Cedar Willows. Open floor plan, fenced backyard.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
525 E 2015 N
525 East 2015 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1225 sqft
Great twin home with garage, landscaped yard - 3 bed, 2 ba twin home with an attached one car garage and laundry hook-ups. All one level, open floor plan living with vaulted ceilings and lots of light.
Results within 10 miles of Enoch
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
78 S 4050 W
78 South 4050 West, Cedar City, UT
78 S 4050 W Available 08/01/20 6 Bedroom Mountain Shadows Home - Rent $2000 Deposit $2000 No Smoking/Vape No Pets Renters Insurance required. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831780)
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4141 W 300 N
4141 West 300 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1320 sqft
4141 W 300 N Available 07/10/20 3 Bedrooms 2 bath Duplex, landscaped yard, in Lamplight! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 car garage. Partially fenced backyard. Close to Iron Springs Elementary. Yard care and snow removal are tenant's responsibility.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1335 W 1575 S
1335 West 1575 South, Cedar City, UT
1335 W 1575 S Available 06/19/20 Gorgeous twin home in Cedar Mountain Villas built in 2014 - **Pending Application** This beautifully landscaped twin home in Cedar Mountain Villas has four bedrooms and three full bathrooms with a two car garage and
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1026 S Interstate Dr
1026 South Interstate Drive, Cedar City, UT
Coming soon! Pet negotiable with pet deposit and pet rent. 5 bedroom, 3 bath home. No Showings until after 7/5/2020. To apply, go to our website CedarCityInfo.com, click on the "For Rent" tab.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
4067 West 300 North
4067 West 300 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1680 sqft
4067 West 300 North Available 06/16/20 3 Bedroom Townhome Near Iron Springs - Rent $1150 Deposit $1150 No Smoking/Vaping No Peters Renters Insurance required. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5779369)
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
32 N 4125 W
32 North 4125 West, Cedar City, UT
Four Bedroom Home in a Great Location! - Enjoy this Peaceful Neighborhood with Fantastic Mountain Views! The Fully-Fenced Backyard Provides a Great Space for Entertaining.