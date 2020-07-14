All apartments in Draper
Find more places like Diamond Ridge Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

Diamond Ridge Townhomes

Open Now until 6pm
12137 S Opal Meadows Pl · (833) 213-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
NOW OFFERING ONE MONTH FREE ON 3-BEDROOMS!*
Location

12137 S Opal Meadows Pl, Draper, UT 84020
Draper Historic District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1455 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 30

$2,049

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1339 sqft

Unit 239 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,114

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1339 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Diamond Ridge Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
cc payments
e-payments
green community
guest parking
new construction
online portal
playground
smoke-free community
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 refundable or $87.50 non-refundable OAC
Move-in Fees: $250 administration (one time), $139 technology package (internet, DirecTV, Dwelo)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $139 technology package (high-speed internet, DirecTV, Dwelo Smart Home)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Please contact leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Attached 2-Car Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Diamond Ridge Townhomes have any available units?
Diamond Ridge Townhomes has 3 units available starting at $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Diamond Ridge Townhomes have?
Some of Diamond Ridge Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Diamond Ridge Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Diamond Ridge Townhomes is offering the following rent specials: NOW OFFERING ONE MONTH FREE ON 3-BEDROOMS!*
Is Diamond Ridge Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Diamond Ridge Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Diamond Ridge Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Diamond Ridge Townhomes offers parking.
Does Diamond Ridge Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Diamond Ridge Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Diamond Ridge Townhomes have a pool?
No, Diamond Ridge Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Diamond Ridge Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Diamond Ridge Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Diamond Ridge Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Diamond Ridge Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Diamond Ridge Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Diamond Ridge Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
