Home
/
Draper, UT
/
513 W Sunland Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

513 W Sunland Drive

513 West Sunland Drive · (801) 523-6900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

513 West Sunland Drive, Draper, UT 84020
River View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 513 W Sunland Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2202 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
playground
internet access
513 W Sunland Drive Available 07/01/20 3 BD 3.5 BA 2 GAR - Draper Townhouse - Ideal Location - Close to Frontrunner - Lease Special - $1795 for first six months then $1895 per month if signed by July 1st.

This 3 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath newer townhome could not be more centrally located in the south end of Salt Lake County. Just west of the freeway this home is within 5 minutes of freeway access, front runner station, and shopping like Scheels and Walmart on 114th South. The home has walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and a fenced patio that's right next to the community playground. The basement is fully finished with an unfinished storage room, water softener and the washer and dryer is yours to use. Snow removal of driveway and sidewalks is included - this home is maintenance-free. 1 Gig High-Speed Internet will be available in August/Sept included in the RBP.

SHOWING APPOINTMENTS:
* FASTEST WAY To schedule a showing is to visit our online scheduling system at GorillaRents.com or please call our showing hotline (DAY OR NIGHT) at 801.523.6900, option 1 or visit GorillaRents.com.
* Clicking on "Send Tour Request" or "More Info" from a website like Zillow, REALTOR.com, or any other website will not schedule an appointment.

PET POLICY:
* No Pets. No exceptions.
* We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://maxfield.petscreening.com

UTILITIES:
* Utilities are in addition to rent and billed either by Utility or Landlord when the Utility cannot be placed in the name of the Tenant.

SMOKING OR VAPING POLICY:
* Smoking and vaping are NOT allowed in or on the property

SECURITY DEPOSIT:
* Our Standard Security Deposit requirement is $1900
* This unit now offers the option of a DEPOSIT-FREE Bond. For more details please contact the Property Manager after you have applied for the unit.

TENANT MONTHLY RECURRING CHARGES:
* Advertised Rent
* Any Utilities not paid for by Landlord (utilities vary by property and tenant usage)
* Resident Benefit Package (RBP) $35
* Community Fee (CF) $75

COMMUNITY FEE (CF)
* The Community Fee is $75 per month
* This fee covers utilities such as water, trash, and internet that is billed through the community billing.
* Common Area Maintenance is included.
* Snow removal is included

RESIDENT BENEFITS PACKAGE (RBP)
* RBP is $35 per month:
* RBP includes Property DAMAGE LIABILITY WAIVER (PDLW). We require residents to maintain a $100,000 PDLW for accidental damage arising from fire, smoke, explosion, water discharge, or sewer back up caused by negligent acts or omissions. Personal renter’s insurance is recommended by not required.
* We provide Standard HVAC filters through the Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program
* We provide FREE ACH Online Payments and the ability to pay by credit card for a small fee.
* We provide a way for rent to be paid at 7-Eleven or CVS Pharmacy.
* We provide a FREE resident portal app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play where you can access your account 24/7, submit maintenance requests and communicate with us.
* We also provide 5 year document storage of all leases and maintenance logs.
* We provide easy maintenance scheduling and an emergency hotline.
?
All information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and subject to change.

Property offered through Gorilla Rents LLC dba Maxfield Property Management.

We Do Business According to the Fair Housing Law.

APPLICATION CRITERIA:
* Rental properties are offered to the public for leasing in compliance with all state and federal housing laws, including but not limited to, any federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, handicap or familial status.
* We understand that some tenants may have credit issues. Our credit policy states that we work with tenants to find options and solutions that work for the owner and the tenant. For more information please visit www.GorillaRents.com/qualify
* Most of our properties require that all applicant(s) combined gross income be at minimum 3x the monthly rent amount. For example, if the rent amount is $1,000 per month, the minimum combined incomes of all applicants would need to be no less than $3,000. In case you were wondering, that’s gross wages…aka before taxes. In some situations, such as students, you may be asked to provide supplemental income sources, or asset statements (including 401K, savings, etc.)?

APPLICATION PROCESS AND FEES:
* To apply please visit www.GorillaRents.com and click on the APPLY NOW button for the property you wish to apply for.
* Each applicant must pay a $35 non-refundable application fee.
* Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE.
* Applications are time-stamped and will be considered in the order received and once all applicants have applied with all required information.
* Applications are processed on a first-come, first-serve basis and the property is offered to the first approved applicant.
* A $95 one time Lease Initiation Fee per adult over 18 is due at lease signing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5824084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 W Sunland Drive have any available units?
513 W Sunland Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 513 W Sunland Drive have?
Some of 513 W Sunland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 W Sunland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
513 W Sunland Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 W Sunland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 513 W Sunland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Draper.
Does 513 W Sunland Drive offer parking?
No, 513 W Sunland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 513 W Sunland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 W Sunland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 W Sunland Drive have a pool?
No, 513 W Sunland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 513 W Sunland Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 513 W Sunland Drive has accessible units.
Does 513 W Sunland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 W Sunland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 513 W Sunland Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 513 W Sunland Drive has units with air conditioning.
