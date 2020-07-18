462 W. Amber Glow Lane

Amenities
Absolutely gorgeous town home in Draper for rent. Sunflower crossing subdivision. Beautiful view and stunning finish inside. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, engineered hardwood floors and tile. Front of the house overlooks a park. Fully finished family room down with walk-out. French door. 2 car garage. Includes, water, basic cable and internet. Close to freeway entrance. 1 year lease. No smoking and no pets. Call Heidi Anderson from Equity Property Management. 801-599-4021 **application fee: $35 per adult** Apply at www.equitypmusa.com.