All apartments in Draper
Find more places like 462 W. Amber Glow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Draper, UT
/
462 W. Amber Glow Lane
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:22 AM

462 W. Amber Glow Lane

462 Amber Glow Lane · (801) 599-4021
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Draper
See all
River View
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

462 Amber Glow Lane, Draper, UT 84020
River View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1966 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Absolutely gorgeous town home in Draper for rent. Sunflower crossing subdivision. Beautiful view and stunning finish inside. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, engineered hardwood floors and tile. Front of the house overlooks a park. Fully finished family room down with walk-out. French door. 2 car garage. Includes, water, basic cable and internet. Close to freeway entrance. 1 year lease. No smoking and no pets. Call Heidi Anderson from Equity Property Management. 801-599-4021 **application fee: $35 per adult** Apply at www.equitypmusa.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 462 W. Amber Glow Lane have any available units?
462 W. Amber Glow Lane has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 462 W. Amber Glow Lane have?
Some of 462 W. Amber Glow Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 462 W. Amber Glow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
462 W. Amber Glow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 462 W. Amber Glow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 462 W. Amber Glow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Draper.
Does 462 W. Amber Glow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 462 W. Amber Glow Lane offers parking.
Does 462 W. Amber Glow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 462 W. Amber Glow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 462 W. Amber Glow Lane have a pool?
No, 462 W. Amber Glow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 462 W. Amber Glow Lane have accessible units?
No, 462 W. Amber Glow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 462 W. Amber Glow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 462 W. Amber Glow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 462 W. Amber Glow Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 462 W. Amber Glow Lane has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 462 W. Amber Glow Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Draper Village
12092 South Draper Crest Lane
Draper, UT 84020
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr
Draper, UT 84020
Diamond Ridge Townhomes
12137 S Opal Meadows Pl
Draper, UT 84020
ICO Vista Station
13152 S Vista Station Blvd
Draper, UT 84020
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South
Draper, UT 84020
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way
Draper, UT 84020
Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd
Draper, UT 84020
The Ivy at Draper
14075 S Bangerter Pkwy
Draper, UT 84020

Similar Pages

Draper 1 BedroomsDraper 2 Bedrooms
Draper Apartments with ParkingDraper Dog Friendly Apartments
Draper Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTMillcreek, UTOrem, UTSouth Jordan, UTMurray, UT
Layton, UTOgden, UTTaylorsville, UTMidvale, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTPleasant Grove, UT
North Salt Lake, UTHolladay, UTLehi, UTRiverton, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTCottonwood Heights, UTTooele, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

River ViewDraper Historic District
Mountain Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity