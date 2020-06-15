All apartments in Draper
Find more places like 14784 Cardiff Park Bay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Draper, UT
/
14784 Cardiff Park Bay
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

14784 Cardiff Park Bay

14784 Cardiff Park Bay · (801) 613-8680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Draper
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14784 Cardiff Park Bay, Draper, UT 84020
Suncrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14784 Cardiff Park Bay · Avail. Jul 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2331 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
14784 Cardiff Park Bay Available 07/01/20 Maintenance Free Living in Suncrest - Must see this well maintained 3 bedrooms 2 baths with over 2300 sq. ft. located in Suncrest.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call or Text 801-613-8680 or visit www.iProRealtyRentals.com to schedule a walkthrough of this property.

Rental Criteria:
Must be able to pass a full background check
Must be able to verify Employment
Must make 2.5x the monthly rent
Must be able to verify past rental history
Must be able to verify references and emergency contact
NO open bankruptcies within the last 5 years
NO evictions
NO smoking/vaping in the home or on the property
Criminal background check review.

APPLICATION:
Before you visit the property or submitting an application we suggest you view our qualifications to rent at www.iProRealtyRentals.com at the tenant tab. Be advised an increased deposit may be required on applications with a lower credit score and other factors listed on our website. We process all applications, the first application that completes all paperwork requirements will be processed first.

If you are interested in this property please visit our website at
www.iProRealtyRentals.com click on this property and fill out the application link.

$40 application fee per applicant 18 years or older for background/credit check (non-refundable). Prior to putting in an application, you can text our office at 801-613-8680 to ask if we already have an application in prior to paying for your application. All application fees are NON-refundable.

We abide by the terms of the Federal Fair Housing Act.

TENANT CHARGES:
*Security Deposit 100% refundable
*$40 Application fee per applicant 18 or older (non-refundable)
*Tenant to sign up and pay directly Rocky Mountain Power & Dominion Gas.
*Utility Processing Fee $75.00 in addition to monthly rent which includes: water, sewer & garbage.
*$10.00 monthly processing & maintenance fee in addition to the monthly rent.
*Tenant will be responsible to obtain renters insurance
*$195.00 Lease Initiation Fee (one time fee collected at move-in)

COVID-19: Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.

If viewing this unit you must wear a mask and refrain touching countertops, door handles, appliances, lighting, faucets, and using bathrooms. Also, please NO children under 18 should enter the home.

The safety of our clients, advisors, and community is of utmost importance to us.

iPro Realty Network Property Management is a full-service property management and sales brokerage.

(All information is considered accurate, but not guaranteed and is subject to change anytime)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4867059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14784 Cardiff Park Bay have any available units?
14784 Cardiff Park Bay has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14784 Cardiff Park Bay have?
Some of 14784 Cardiff Park Bay's amenities include gym, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14784 Cardiff Park Bay currently offering any rent specials?
14784 Cardiff Park Bay isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14784 Cardiff Park Bay pet-friendly?
No, 14784 Cardiff Park Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Draper.
Does 14784 Cardiff Park Bay offer parking?
No, 14784 Cardiff Park Bay does not offer parking.
Does 14784 Cardiff Park Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14784 Cardiff Park Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14784 Cardiff Park Bay have a pool?
Yes, 14784 Cardiff Park Bay has a pool.
Does 14784 Cardiff Park Bay have accessible units?
No, 14784 Cardiff Park Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 14784 Cardiff Park Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 14784 Cardiff Park Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14784 Cardiff Park Bay have units with air conditioning?
No, 14784 Cardiff Park Bay does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14784 Cardiff Park Bay?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Allegro at Corner Canyon
292 W Galena Park Blvd
Draper, UT 84020
The Ivy at Draper
14075 S Bangerter Pkwy
Draper, UT 84020
Diamond Ridge Townhomes
12137 S Opal Meadows Pl
Draper, UT 84020
Draper Village
12092 South Draper Crest Lane
Draper, UT 84020
Adagio
13343 S Minuteman Dr
Draper, UT 84020
Anthology at Vista Station
277 West 13490 South
Draper, UT 84020
Seasons at Southpoint
14747 S Draper Pointe Way
Draper, UT 84020

Similar Pages

Draper 1 BedroomsDraper 2 Bedrooms
Draper Apartments with ParkingDraper Dog Friendly Apartments
Draper Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTNorth Salt Lake, UTRiverton, UTCottonwood Heights, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UT
Roy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UTSpringville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UT

Nearby Neighborhoods

River ViewDraper Historic District
Mountain Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity