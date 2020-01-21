All apartments in Dammeron Valley
Last updated January 21 2020 at 11:50 AM

1315 Homestead dr

1315 Homestead Drive East · (435) 272-4699
Location

1315 Homestead Drive East, Dammeron Valley, UT 84783

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1315 Homestead dr · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
1315 Homestead dr Available 03/10/20 Gorgeous 4 bedroom fully furnished home for rent - This 4 bedroom home for rent comes with everything you need! Fully furnished including kitchen ware, beds, couches, high speed internet ready for setup, washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, wood burning fireplace with, 2 car garage, RV or trailer parking, and an amazing view of Pine Valley mountain. This home sits next to a beautiful 9 acre vineyard, just north of St George in the great community of Dammeron Valley. 6 month lease available, perfect for someone looking to experience the area, purchasing a home or waiting for their home to be built. Large garage in backyard 1,0000 sq. ft. can be a workshop. 220 Elect. voltage.
6 month lease available with option of month to month after.

Outside dogs allowed

No Cats

No Smoking

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

