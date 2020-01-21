Amenities

1315 Homestead dr Available 03/10/20 Gorgeous 4 bedroom fully furnished home for rent - This 4 bedroom home for rent comes with everything you need! Fully furnished including kitchen ware, beds, couches, high speed internet ready for setup, washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, wood burning fireplace with, 2 car garage, RV or trailer parking, and an amazing view of Pine Valley mountain. This home sits next to a beautiful 9 acre vineyard, just north of St George in the great community of Dammeron Valley. 6 month lease available, perfect for someone looking to experience the area, purchasing a home or waiting for their home to be built. Large garage in backyard 1,0000 sq. ft. can be a workshop. 220 Elect. voltage.

6 month lease available with option of month to month after.



Outside dogs allowed



No Cats



No Smoking



For a showing please call our office at (435) 272-4699 or submit an application online at www.cbstgeorgerentals.com



*It is required when renting through Coldwell Banker Property Management to secure renters insurance. If you have a pet we require you to add on a pet policy to your renters insurance for liability issues. Please note that we need an application from everyone over the age of 18 years old.



