Amenities

in unit laundry fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities

Spacious downstairs apartment for rent! This home offers 3 large bedrooms and 1 bathroom that includes a deep tub. The big living room has a fireplace that turns on with the flip of a switch! The washer and dryer is included. Sorry, no pets. Utilities are split by square footage with upstairs unit. For additional questions, email miranda@equitypmusa.com. Apply online at www.equitypmusa.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.