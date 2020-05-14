All apartments in Clearfield
652 W 800 N # 10

652 W 800 N · (801) 890-5942
Location

652 W 800 N, Clearfield, UT 84015
Clinton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 652 W 800 N # 10 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
media room
652 W 800 N #10 - Beautiful updated townhome in Clinton. As you enter the home you will immediately notice how spacious the layout is. It has an open living and dining room area. Just the right amount of kitchen cabinets and countertop space. The bedrooms are very spacious with a walk-in closet and vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom. Just outside of the gate from the back patio you have a nice common grass area for some recreation. It is located in a peaceful and quiet neighborhood close to: Roy Park, Rio Grande Western Trail, Roy Aquatic Center, Eagle Lake Golf, Grocery Stores, Shopping centers, Hardware Stores, Movie Theaters, Fitness Centers, Outdoor recreation, schools, and freeway access. This townhome is a must see!

Easy to tour, Call 801-890-5942 to schedule a showing or follow this link:
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/652-w-800-n

Visit us at http://rizepropertymanagement.com/rental-search/ or 801-890-5942!

Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.

Resident is responsible for renters insurance & all utilities including:
-$75 per month for water, sewer and trash
-$75 per month for common area maintenance
-$8 per month utility billing fee
-Gas and Electric will be billed based on usage

Security deposit consists of:
$350 non-refundable cleaning fee
$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee
$845 refundable deposit this amount may vary based on application screening results

(RLNE5769528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

