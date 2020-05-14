Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets gym media room

652 W 800 N #10 - Beautiful updated townhome in Clinton. As you enter the home you will immediately notice how spacious the layout is. It has an open living and dining room area. Just the right amount of kitchen cabinets and countertop space. The bedrooms are very spacious with a walk-in closet and vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom. Just outside of the gate from the back patio you have a nice common grass area for some recreation. It is located in a peaceful and quiet neighborhood close to: Roy Park, Rio Grande Western Trail, Roy Aquatic Center, Eagle Lake Golf, Grocery Stores, Shopping centers, Hardware Stores, Movie Theaters, Fitness Centers, Outdoor recreation, schools, and freeway access. This townhome is a must see!



Animal friendly, up to 2 animals maximum. Pet deposit and monthly pet rent per pet.



Resident is responsible for renters insurance & all utilities including:

-$75 per month for water, sewer and trash

-$75 per month for common area maintenance

-$8 per month utility billing fee

-Gas and Electric will be billed based on usage



Security deposit consists of:

$350 non-refundable cleaning fee

$250 non-refundable lease initiation fee

$845 refundable deposit this amount may vary based on application screening results



(RLNE5769528)