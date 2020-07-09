Apartment List
UT
cedar city
apartments with parking
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:27 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Cedar City, UT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cedar City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
145 N 900 W
145 North 900 West, Cedar City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
145 N 900 W Available 08/01/20 Charming single family home walking distance to everything! - *Available date listed reflects the date property will become vacant.

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
4020 West 150 North
4020 West 150 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1491 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home near Iron Springs Elementary. Nice neighborhood. Fenced back yard, mature trees. Central air, gas heat, 2 car garage. Laundry hookups. No smoking or vaping! No pets allowed. Available middle of August.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
665 W 1400 N #38
665 W 1400 N, Cedar City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
Brand New 4 Bedroom House - Very nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a 2 car garage. Includes dishwasher, laundry hook ups, central air. No pets or smoking allowed. Renters insurance required. $1550 per month with a $1650 security deposit.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1677 N. Main St #47
1677 North Main Street, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1457 sqft
1677 N. Main St #47 Available 09/07/20 3 Bedroom Meadowcrest Townhome Available Sept 7 - 3 Bed 2.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
404 W 1325 N K-1
404 West 1325 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
404 W 1325 N K-1 Available 08/17/20 Brand new town home living in the heart of Cedar City! - ** 8 UNITS in building K available AUG 2020 ** Three bedroom, two and a half bathroom town home in the heart of Cedar City.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
394 S 300 E unit 2
394 South 300 East, Cedar City, UT
1 Bedroom
$750
1 Bedroom Apt - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. 1 cat allowed with $400 pet deposit. No smoking allowed. Utilities included also includes washer and dryer. Furnished or unfurnished $750 per month with a $750 security deposit.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
525 E 2015 N
525 East 2015 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1225 sqft
Great twin home with garage, landscaped yard - 3 bed, 2 ba twin home with an attached one car garage and laundry hook-ups. All one level, open floor plan living with vaulted ceilings and lots of light.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
32 N 4125 W
32 North 4125 West, Cedar City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
Four Bedroom Home in a Great Location! - Enjoy this Peaceful Neighborhood with Fantastic Mountain Views! The Fully-Fenced Backyard Provides a Great Space for Entertaining.

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
1117 South 860 West - 1
1117 South 860 West, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1325 sqft
Cute 3 bed, 1.5 bath 2-story Townhome in Cedar City in the Pheasant Run subdivision, just off of south Main street. One car garage, laundry hook ups, and convenient location. To apply, go to our website CedarCityInfo.

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
1026 S Interstate Dr
1026 South Interstate Drive, Cedar City, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,395
2304 sqft
5 bedroom, 3 bath home in South West Knolls subdivision with 2 car garage. Laundry hook ups and big fenced back yard. Pet negotiable with pet deposit and pet rent. To apply, go to our website CedarCityInfo.com, click on the "For Rent" tab.

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
1046 N Cedar BLVD
1046 West North Cedar Boulevard, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Pet negotiable! 3 bed/1.5 bath home, No smoking or vaping. Owner pays water/sewer/garbage. Washer/dryer hookups. Dryer hookup is for both gas and electric Tenants are responsible for landscape care. Pet deposit and pet rent will apply.

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
1399 S Southern View DR - 1
1399 South Southern View Drive, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1290 sqft
This wonderful 3 bed/2 bath twinhome is located on the south of Cedar City, close to major shops and the recreational center. Offers plenty of storage in the garage! Sq ft 1290. No smoking inside. Central Air conditioner and gas heating.
Results within 5 miles of Cedar City

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1947 S High Cedar View Dr.
1947 High Ceder View Drive, Iron County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2988 sqft
1947 S High Cedar View Dr. Available 09/01/20 Views for days in Cedar Highlands! - This home is ready for it's next long term occupant. Nestled into the hills of Cedar Highlands it's a 3 bedroom, 2 FULL bath, 2 HALF Bath, with a 2 car garage dream.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4782 North Quickdraw Ln
4782 Quickdraw Lane, Enoch, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1281 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Enoch, large fenced yard with 2 car garage - - 3 bedroom 2 bath with appliances included (fridge, dishwasher, stove/oven, washer and dryer hookups - washer and dryer are not included) - Front yard is landscaped with grass and has
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cedar City, UT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cedar City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Cedar City Apartments with Parking

