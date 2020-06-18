All apartments in Cedar City
506 E 1935 N 4

506 East 1935 North · No Longer Available
Location

506 East 1935 North, Cedar City, UT 84721

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment - Two bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Fiddler's Canyon. Single Level Apartment with parking lot or street parking.

Beautifully landscaped with a gorgeous view of the mountains.

Apartment includes washer/dryer hook-ups (units not maintained by owner).

Rent: $625
Deposit: $940
$30 flat fee for WTS.
Electricity and any other utilities to be turned on in tenants name directly (no gas in unit - everything is electric).

No Pets / No Smoking

Contact our office today to schedule a showing!
435-867-1136

*Available date listed reflects the date property will become vacant. Property will be move in ready within 2-3 weeks of date listed, depending on condition property is left in. Please call the office at 435-867-1136 for more details.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2908331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 E 1935 N 4 have any available units?
506 E 1935 N 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar City, UT.
Is 506 E 1935 N 4 currently offering any rent specials?
506 E 1935 N 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 E 1935 N 4 pet-friendly?
No, 506 E 1935 N 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar City.
Does 506 E 1935 N 4 offer parking?
Yes, 506 E 1935 N 4 does offer parking.
Does 506 E 1935 N 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 E 1935 N 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 E 1935 N 4 have a pool?
No, 506 E 1935 N 4 does not have a pool.
Does 506 E 1935 N 4 have accessible units?
No, 506 E 1935 N 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 506 E 1935 N 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 E 1935 N 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 E 1935 N 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 E 1935 N 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
