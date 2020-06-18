506 E 1935 N 4

Amenities

w/d hookup parking

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment - Two bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Fiddler's Canyon. Single Level Apartment with parking lot or street parking.



Beautifully landscaped with a gorgeous view of the mountains.



Apartment includes washer/dryer hook-ups (units not maintained by owner).



Rent: $625

Deposit: $940

$30 flat fee for WTS.

Electricity and any other utilities to be turned on in tenants name directly (no gas in unit - everything is electric).



No Pets / No Smoking



Contact our office today to schedule a showing!

435-867-1136



*Available date listed reflects the date property will become vacant. Property will be move in ready within 2-3 weeks of date listed, depending on condition property is left in. Please call the office at 435-867-1136 for more details.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2908331)