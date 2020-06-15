All apartments in Cedar City
407 W 1100 N

407 West 1100 North · (435) 867-1136
Location

407 West 1100 North, Cedar City, UT 84721

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 407 W 1100 N · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2142 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
407 W 1100 N Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home - Pet Friendly! - Looking for a single family home to bring your pet? This beautiful home located at 407 W 1100 N in Cedar City, UT may be the property you have been waiting for!

This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom single family home includes a fully-fenced backyard to keep your pets safe. With the washer and dryer included and an attached 2 car garage, this home will not be on the market for long!

Rent: $1,400
Deposit: $2,100

Monthly flat fee of $90 for water, trash, and sewer paid to ERA Property Management.
Gas and Electric required to be in tenants name.

Pets considered with additional deposit/rent.

Please visit our website: www.acedarcityrental.com

(RLNE4921411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 W 1100 N have any available units?
407 W 1100 N has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 407 W 1100 N currently offering any rent specials?
407 W 1100 N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 W 1100 N pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 W 1100 N is pet friendly.
Does 407 W 1100 N offer parking?
Yes, 407 W 1100 N does offer parking.
Does 407 W 1100 N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 407 W 1100 N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 W 1100 N have a pool?
No, 407 W 1100 N does not have a pool.
Does 407 W 1100 N have accessible units?
No, 407 W 1100 N does not have accessible units.
Does 407 W 1100 N have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 W 1100 N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 W 1100 N have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 W 1100 N does not have units with air conditioning.
