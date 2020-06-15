Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

407 W 1100 N Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home - Pet Friendly! - Looking for a single family home to bring your pet? This beautiful home located at 407 W 1100 N in Cedar City, UT may be the property you have been waiting for!



This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom single family home includes a fully-fenced backyard to keep your pets safe. With the washer and dryer included and an attached 2 car garage, this home will not be on the market for long!



Rent: $1,400

Deposit: $2,100



Monthly flat fee of $90 for water, trash, and sewer paid to ERA Property Management.

Gas and Electric required to be in tenants name.



Pets considered with additional deposit/rent.



Please visit our website: www.acedarcityrental.com



(RLNE4921411)