Amenities

1 Bedroom Apt - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. 1 cat allowed with $400 pet deposit. No smoking allowed. Utilities included also includes washer and dryer. Furnished or unfurnished $750 per month with a $750 security deposit. This apartment is located above the garage, it has a back entrance up the stairs. Garage not included.



We use a third-party pet/animal screening service. If you own a pet/animal please go to this link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/b2GPSg1IM81i



(RLNE5732567)