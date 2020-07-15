Rent Calculator
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
257 East 3025 North
257 E 3025 N
·
No Longer Available

Location
257 E 3025 N, Cedar City, UT 84721
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
257 East 3025 North Available 09/07/20 3 Bedroom Cedar Bend Townhome - Rent $1250
Deposit $1250
No Smoking/Vape
No Pets
Renters Insurance Required
Pictures are of a similar unit.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5124661)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 257 East 3025 North have any available units?
257 East 3025 North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cedar City, UT
.
Is 257 East 3025 North currently offering any rent specials?
257 East 3025 North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 East 3025 North pet-friendly?
No, 257 East 3025 North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cedar City
.
Does 257 East 3025 North offer parking?
No, 257 East 3025 North does not offer parking.
Does 257 East 3025 North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 East 3025 North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 East 3025 North have a pool?
No, 257 East 3025 North does not have a pool.
Does 257 East 3025 North have accessible units?
No, 257 East 3025 North does not have accessible units.
Does 257 East 3025 North have units with dishwashers?
No, 257 East 3025 North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 257 East 3025 North have units with air conditioning?
No, 257 East 3025 North does not have units with air conditioning.
