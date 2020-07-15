All apartments in Cedar City
257 East 3025 North
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

257 East 3025 North

257 E 3025 N · No Longer Available
Location

257 E 3025 N, Cedar City, UT 84721

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
257 East 3025 North Available 09/07/20 3 Bedroom Cedar Bend Townhome - Rent $1250
Deposit $1250

No Smoking/Vape
No Pets

Renters Insurance Required

Pictures are of a similar unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5124661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

