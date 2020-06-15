Amenities
1949 North 550 West Available 06/16/20 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage, located by Canyon View HS! - 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms
Newer carpet and LVT flooring
Yard care and snow removal is tenant's responsibility
- 2 Full Bathrooms
- 1 car garage
- Laundry room
- Comes with stove,oven, dishwasher, fridge/freezer, microhood.
- Central AC and central heat.
- New fridge and dishwasher (less than a year old)
- Does not include washer and dryer but has hookups
- Totally fenced backyard
- Plenty of storage and space.
- No pets
- No smoking
- Power and gas is tenants responsibility
- Water sewer and garbage included in rent.
Rent is $995 per month
$1150 deposit is required.
Apply at stressfreepropertymgmt.com > properties for rent
Listed for rent by Stress Free Property Management
Call or text with questions: 435-383-6096
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3516391)