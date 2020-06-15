Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1949 North 550 West Available 06/16/20 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage, located by Canyon View HS! - 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms

Newer carpet and LVT flooring

Yard care and snow removal is tenant's responsibility

- 2 Full Bathrooms

- 1 car garage

- Laundry room

- Comes with stove,oven, dishwasher, fridge/freezer, microhood.

- Central AC and central heat.

- New fridge and dishwasher (less than a year old)

- Does not include washer and dryer but has hookups

- Totally fenced backyard

- Plenty of storage and space.

- No pets

- No smoking

- Power and gas is tenants responsibility

- Water sewer and garbage included in rent.

Rent is $995 per month

$1150 deposit is required.



Apply at stressfreepropertymgmt.com > properties for rent

Listed for rent by Stress Free Property Management

Call or text with questions: 435-383-6096



(RLNE3516391)