1677 N. Main St #47
1 of 6
1677 N. Main St #47
1677 North Main Street
No Longer Available
Location
1677 North Main Street, Cedar City, UT 84721
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1677 N. Main St #47 Available 09/07/20 3 Bedroom Meadowcrest Townhome Available Sept 7 - 3 Bed
2.5 Bathrooms
1 car garage
Rent $1150
Deposit $1150
No Pets
No Smoking/Vape
Application Fee $40
Lease Initiation Fee $75
Tenant Liability Insurance Required.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5005333)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1677 N. Main St #47 have any available units?
1677 N. Main St #47 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cedar City, UT
.
Is 1677 N. Main St #47 currently offering any rent specials?
1677 N. Main St #47 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1677 N. Main St #47 pet-friendly?
No, 1677 N. Main St #47 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cedar City
.
Does 1677 N. Main St #47 offer parking?
Yes, 1677 N. Main St #47 offers parking.
Does 1677 N. Main St #47 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1677 N. Main St #47 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1677 N. Main St #47 have a pool?
No, 1677 N. Main St #47 does not have a pool.
Does 1677 N. Main St #47 have accessible units?
No, 1677 N. Main St #47 does not have accessible units.
Does 1677 N. Main St #47 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1677 N. Main St #47 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1677 N. Main St #47 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1677 N. Main St #47 does not have units with air conditioning.
