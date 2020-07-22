Amenities
1221 Fir Street Bsmt Available 09/11/20 3 Bedroom 1 bath basement! (duplex) - - 3 Bedrooms
- 1620 Square feet
- 1 Full Bathroom
- Basement unit, but it has it's own entrance and no access to upstairs.
- Separate power and gas meter.
- Laundry room
- Very Large living room
- Comes with stove,oven, dishwasher, fridge/freezer. (washer and dryer are not included but has washer and dryer hookups)
- Plenty of storage and space.
- Nice large front and backyard
- Smoking is not allowed
- No pets
- Power and gas is tenants responsibility
- Water sewer and garbage included in rent.
- Rent is $895 per month and a $1000 deposit is required.
- Swamp Cooler and central heat (gas furnace)
Apply at stressfreepropertymgmt.com > properties for rent
Listed for rent by Stress Free Property Management
Call or text with questions: 435-383-6096
