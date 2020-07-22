All apartments in Cedar City
Last updated July 22 2020

1221 Fir Street Bsmt

1221 Fir Street · (435) 383-6096
Location

1221 Fir Street, Cedar City, UT 84720

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1221 Fir Street Bsmt · Avail. Sep 11

$895

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1620 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
1221 Fir Street Bsmt Available 09/11/20 3 Bedroom 1 bath basement! (duplex) - - 3 Bedrooms
- 1620 Square feet
- 1 Full Bathroom
- Basement unit, but it has it's own entrance and no access to upstairs.
- Separate power and gas meter.
- Laundry room
- Very Large living room
- Comes with stove,oven, dishwasher, fridge/freezer. (washer and dryer are not included but has washer and dryer hookups)
- Plenty of storage and space.
- Nice large front and backyard
- Smoking is not allowed
- No pets
- Power and gas is tenants responsibility
- Water sewer and garbage included in rent.
- Rent is $895 per month and a $1000 deposit is required.
- Swamp Cooler and central heat (gas furnace)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2688891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Fir Street Bsmt have any available units?
1221 Fir Street Bsmt has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1221 Fir Street Bsmt have?
Some of 1221 Fir Street Bsmt's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 Fir Street Bsmt currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Fir Street Bsmt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 Fir Street Bsmt pet-friendly?
No, 1221 Fir Street Bsmt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar City.
Does 1221 Fir Street Bsmt offer parking?
No, 1221 Fir Street Bsmt does not offer parking.
Does 1221 Fir Street Bsmt have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1221 Fir Street Bsmt offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Fir Street Bsmt have a pool?
No, 1221 Fir Street Bsmt does not have a pool.
Does 1221 Fir Street Bsmt have accessible units?
No, 1221 Fir Street Bsmt does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Fir Street Bsmt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 Fir Street Bsmt has units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 Fir Street Bsmt have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 Fir Street Bsmt does not have units with air conditioning.
