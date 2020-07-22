Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

1221 Fir Street Bsmt Available 09/11/20 3 Bedroom 1 bath basement! (duplex) - - 3 Bedrooms

- 1620 Square feet

- 1 Full Bathroom

- Basement unit, but it has it's own entrance and no access to upstairs.

- Separate power and gas meter.

- Laundry room

- Very Large living room

- Comes with stove,oven, dishwasher, fridge/freezer. (washer and dryer are not included but has washer and dryer hookups)

- Plenty of storage and space.

- Nice large front and backyard

- Smoking is not allowed

- No pets

- Power and gas is tenants responsibility

- Water sewer and garbage included in rent.

- Rent is $895 per month and a $1000 deposit is required.

- Swamp Cooler and central heat (gas furnace)



Apply at stressfreepropertymgmt.com > properties for rent

Listed for rent by Stress Free Property Management

Call or text with questions: 435-383-6096



No Pets Allowed



