101 North 200 East
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

101 North 200 East

101 North 200 East · No Longer Available
Location

101 North 200 East, Cedar City, UT 84720

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly updated 2 Bedroom Home Near Downtown - Rent $800
Deposit $800

No Smoking/Vape
No Pets

Renters Insurance Required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5838762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 North 200 East have any available units?
101 North 200 East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar City, UT.
Is 101 North 200 East currently offering any rent specials?
101 North 200 East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 North 200 East pet-friendly?
No, 101 North 200 East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar City.
Does 101 North 200 East offer parking?
No, 101 North 200 East does not offer parking.
Does 101 North 200 East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 North 200 East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 North 200 East have a pool?
No, 101 North 200 East does not have a pool.
Does 101 North 200 East have accessible units?
No, 101 North 200 East does not have accessible units.
Does 101 North 200 East have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 North 200 East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 North 200 East have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 North 200 East does not have units with air conditioning.
