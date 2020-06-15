All apartments in Brigham City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

132 N 300 E

132 North 300 East · (385) 259-7140
Location

132 North 300 East, Brigham City, UT 84302

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 132 N 300 E · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Brigham City Home! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Brigham City Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.), Beautiful Quartz Counter Tops, Newly Remodeled Flooring, Brand New Cabinets, and Freshly Painted Walls! Includes Washer and Dryer Hookups. PET FRIENDLY!

This Property is close to downtown Brigham City! Come take a tour of your future home today!

(RLNE5806005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

