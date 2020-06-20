11 2200 South

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage bbq/grill carpet

**Currently Occupied- Please call for showing**

This Property is in Great condition! New carpet being installed Feb 2016. It is in a wonderful neighborhood and in a great location with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. It comes with all of the basic appliances including a washer and dryer! The exterior includes a medium sized deck, perfect for barbecuing! $45 application fee and $25 tenant management fee/Renters legal liability insurance, are separate. For more information or showing, please visit www.realpropertyslc.com or contact the office at (801) 701-8048. Office is located at 5286 S Commerce Drive A-106 Murray UT 84107.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 7/1/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.