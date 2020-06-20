All apartments in Bountiful
Last updated May 23 2020 at 11:35 AM

11 2200 South

11 East 2200 South · (801) 701-8048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 East 2200 South, Bountiful, UT 84010

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
**Currently Occupied- Please call for showing**
This Property is in Great condition! New carpet being installed Feb 2016. It is in a wonderful neighborhood and in a great location with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. It comes with all of the basic appliances including a washer and dryer! The exterior includes a medium sized deck, perfect for barbecuing! $45 application fee and $25 tenant management fee/Renters legal liability insurance, are separate. For more information or showing, please visit www.realpropertyslc.com or contact the office at (801) 701-8048. Office is located at 5286 S Commerce Drive A-106 Murray UT 84107.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 7/1/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 2200 South have any available units?
11 2200 South has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 2200 South have?
Some of 11 2200 South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 2200 South currently offering any rent specials?
11 2200 South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 2200 South pet-friendly?
No, 11 2200 South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bountiful.
Does 11 2200 South offer parking?
Yes, 11 2200 South does offer parking.
Does 11 2200 South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 2200 South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 2200 South have a pool?
No, 11 2200 South does not have a pool.
Does 11 2200 South have accessible units?
No, 11 2200 South does not have accessible units.
Does 11 2200 South have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 2200 South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 2200 South have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 2200 South does not have units with air conditioning.
