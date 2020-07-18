All apartments in Bluffdale
15247 S Army Lane
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:36 PM

15247 S Army Lane

15247 South Army Lane · (801) 876-1919
Location

15247 South Army Lane, Bluffdale, UT 84065
Bluffdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Available 08/01/2020. This home is minutes away from Silicon slopes and has quick access to the freeway to get you where you need to go quickly. Open layout on the main floor. 4 bedrooms. 3.5 bathrooms. Dogs and cats are allowed. Monthly pet rent is $100/pet. Pet security deposit is equal to half of one full months rent, but is refundable. If you have multiple pets please contact Renters Warehouse for more details. New park, splash pad, and pickle ball courts nearby. Renter to pay additional $30/mo for ownerâs eviction protection, furnace filter service and account access. Quality filters will be conveniently sent to your home. Clean filters can save you about 15% on utility bills, and ensures a healthy home environment. To see this home call 801-876-1919. Renters Warehouse uses ShowMojo to set up showings. This is the best way to see the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15247 S Army Lane have any available units?
15247 S Army Lane has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15247 S Army Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15247 S Army Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15247 S Army Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15247 S Army Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15247 S Army Lane offer parking?
No, 15247 S Army Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15247 S Army Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15247 S Army Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15247 S Army Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15247 S Army Lane has a pool.
Does 15247 S Army Lane have accessible units?
No, 15247 S Army Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15247 S Army Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15247 S Army Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15247 S Army Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15247 S Army Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
