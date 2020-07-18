15247 S Army Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Available 08/01/2020. This home is minutes away from Silicon slopes and has quick access to the freeway to get you where you need to go quickly. Open layout on the main floor. 4 bedrooms. 3.5 bathrooms. Dogs and cats are allowed. Monthly pet rent is $100/pet. Pet security deposit is equal to half of one full months rent, but is refundable. If you have multiple pets please contact Renters Warehouse for more details. New park, splash pad, and pickle ball courts nearby. Renter to pay additional $30/mo for ownerâs eviction protection, furnace filter service and account access. Quality filters will be conveniently sent to your home. Clean filters can save you about 15% on utility bills, and ensures a healthy home environment. To see this home call 801-876-1919. Renters Warehouse uses ShowMojo to set up showings. This is the best way to see the home.