Last updated April 3 2020 at 4:18 AM

946 North 200 West Street

946 North 200 West · (801) 735-1942
Location

946 North 200 West, American Fork, UT 84003

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely Pet Friendly home in quiet American Fork neighborhood. Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, formal living room and two other TV/Living Rooms, one on main floor and one in the basement. Walk in closets, TONS of cabinets in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, the list goes on. Vaulted ceilings in upper bedrooms, huge laundry room comes with washer and dryer. Fully fenced back yard with two decks. Pets, limit two, with additional deposits and pet rent. No smokers/vapers. Call Leuri, Property Manager, at 801-735-1942 for details and to schedule showings. Applications online at www.presidiopm.com. Renter's Insurance required. Presented by Presidio Property Management

Online Tour:

https://view.ricohtours.com/be2302df-f57c-443f-b5fa-7b3dba136255/
Lovely Pet Friendly Home in quiet American Fork neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 946 North 200 West Street have any available units?
946 North 200 West Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 946 North 200 West Street have?
Some of 946 North 200 West Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 946 North 200 West Street currently offering any rent specials?
946 North 200 West Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 946 North 200 West Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 946 North 200 West Street is pet friendly.
Does 946 North 200 West Street offer parking?
Yes, 946 North 200 West Street does offer parking.
Does 946 North 200 West Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 946 North 200 West Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 946 North 200 West Street have a pool?
No, 946 North 200 West Street does not have a pool.
Does 946 North 200 West Street have accessible units?
No, 946 North 200 West Street does not have accessible units.
Does 946 North 200 West Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 946 North 200 West Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 946 North 200 West Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 946 North 200 West Street has units with air conditioning.
