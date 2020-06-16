946 North 200 West Street

Amenities

Lovely Pet Friendly home in quiet American Fork neighborhood. Five bedrooms, four bathrooms, formal living room and two other TV/Living Rooms, one on main floor and one in the basement. Walk in closets, TONS of cabinets in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, the list goes on. Vaulted ceilings in upper bedrooms, huge laundry room comes with washer and dryer. Fully fenced back yard with two decks. Pets, limit two, with additional deposits and pet rent.



https://view.ricohtours.com/be2302df-f57c-443f-b5fa-7b3dba136255/

