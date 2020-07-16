768 East 500 South

Amenities

ADDITIONAL INFO:

Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)



RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)



Includes the following:



• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.

• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):

Credit reporting services

Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door

Online ACH payments

Resident portal access

Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.

• Technology Package:

Water

Sewer

Trash

High Speed Internet

HOA Amenities Access

Snow Removal

Landscaping



TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:

Utilities: Electric & Gas



ANIMAL POLICY:

Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal

Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)

Visit www.maxxpm.com/animal-policy for more information about our animal policies.



PARKING:

2 Uncovered Spaces

Additional garage space available for rent



COMMUNITY:

Easton Park is a highly sought after new community located just off 500 East and State Street in American Fork. This convenient location allows quick access to I-15, quick access to American Fork Canyon, and beautiful views of the Wasatch Mountain Range.



Additional great features located nearby:



• Massive 7-acre park

• Soccer Fields

• Zip Line

• Pavilions

• Community Shopping

• Playgrounds

• Park

• Pickle and Basketball Courts

• Dog Park

• Minutes from American Fork city center



