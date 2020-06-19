768 E 500 S #102

Amenities
1-Bed Walk-Out to Gorgeous Park - NOW AVAILABLE!
RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)
Includes the following:
• Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
• Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
• Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High Speed Internet
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping
TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas
ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal
Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)
PARKING:
2 Uncovered Spaces
Additional garage space available for rent
COMMUNITY:
Easton Park is a highly sought after new community located just off 500 East and State Street in American Fork. This convenient location allows quick access to I-15, quick access to American Fork Canyon, and beautiful views of the Wasatch Mountain Range.
Additional great features located nearby:
• Massive 7-acre park
• Soccer Fields
• Zip Line
• Pavilions
• Community Shopping
• Playgrounds
• Park
• Pickle and Basketball Courts
• Dog Park
• Minutes from American Fork city center
