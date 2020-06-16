All apartments in American Fork
763 E 550 S #101
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

763 E 550 S #101

763 E 550 S · No Longer Available
Location

763 E 550 S, American Fork, UT 84003

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
dog park
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Amazing 1 bed Condo in American Fork!! - CURRENT SPECIAL:
First months rent is free on a new 13-14 month lease.

ADDITIONAL INFO:
Visit www.maxxpm.com for more info, to schedule a showing, or to apply for this rental. ($35 application fee)

RESIDENT LEASE PROGRAMS: ($104.50/month)

Includes the following:

Liability Insurance: Available from MAXX PM, or find your own provider.
Resident Solutions Package (RSP):
Credit reporting services
Residents receive HVAC filters delivered to the front door
Online ACH payments
Resident portal access
Maintenance portal, and 24/hr emergency maintenance call line.
Technology Package:
Water
Sewer
Trash
High Speed Internet
HOA Amenities Access
Snow Removal
Landscaping

TENANT RESPONSIBILITIES:
Utilities: Electric & Gas

ANIMAL POLICY:
Initial Animal Fee $250 per animal
Monthly Fee(s) $50/month (0-49 lbs.) $75/month (50+ lbs.)
Visit www.maxxpm.com/animal-policy for more information about our animal policies.

PARKING:
2 Uncovered Spaces
Additional garage space available for rent

COMMUNITY:
Easton Park is a highly sought after new community located just off 500 East and State Street in American Fork. This convenient location allows quick access to I-15, quick access to American Fork Canyon, and beautiful views of the Wasatch Mountain Range.

Additional great features located nearby:

Massive 7-acre park
Soccer Fields
Zip Line
Pavilions
Community Shopping
Playgrounds
Park
Pickle and Basketball Courts
Dog Park
Minutes from American Fork city center

*** Information, Videos, and Pictures posted may not be the actual unit, are subject to change, and should be verified with MAXX PM. MAXX PM assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.***

(RLNE4334470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

