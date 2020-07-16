All apartments in American Fork
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

171 N 450 W

171 North 450 West · (801) 874-5902
Location

171 North 450 West, American Fork, UT 84003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 171 N 450 W · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2222 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
NEWER TOWNHOME IN AMERICAN FORK - TOWNHOME IN AMERICAN FORK
Green Spring Towns Community
171 N 450 W
American Fork, UT 84003

3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath
2 Car Garage
2,222 Sq. Ft.
2017 Year Built
$1,695 Rent - monthly
$1,695 Deposit (oac)
$55 Amenities Package - monthly
Application fees $35/adult
Lease Initiation $150
12 Month Lease (12 month renewal)

****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPERS/NO PETS****

Imagine enjoying a relaxing walk home from dinner out with friends at a local restaurant, to sit on your back deck and watch the sunset over the mountains. This stunning home is filled with upgrades! As you enter, the beautiful (and waterproof) LVP flooring leads you to the great room with trendy faux brick wall, abundant windows, and kitchen with quartz countertops, farmhouse sink, gas range, stainless steel fridge included, soft close cabinets, and modern light fixtures, including pendants. Step outside to a spacious deck and patio in a fully fenced and landscaped yard! Upstairs you'll find a spacious master with ensuite bath boasting double sinks, custom tiled shower, and a walk in closet. Two more bedrooms, a full bath, and a laundry with brand new washer/dryer included! Conveniently located just 5 min from I-15, with abundant shopping, restaurants, schools, churches, and parks nearby!

This townhome is PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!! That means a LOT to you! No scheduling with the owner just to pay your rent! Everything is done online (application, lease, rent payments, repair requests, etc). No waiting all week while your dishwasher is broken, so the owner can just come jury-rig it! Repairs are done quickly by licensed professionals! No wondering if you'll get your deposit back, or if it was spent on the owner's vacation! Deposits are held in a trust account, and dispositions are handled promptly and fairly upon move out.

Schools: Alpine School District: Greenwood Elementary, American Fork Junior High School, American Fork High School.

- Tenant pays: Gas, Electric, and Amenities
- Renters insurance is Required
- Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)
- Amenities package covers: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Common Area Maintenance, Playground, and Park

****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPERS/NO PETS****

***Application Instructions: Go to www.UtahRentals.com and fill out an application for each adult***
NOTE: Your application will be reviewed. If we both decide to proceed with the application, Credit and Background screenings are required for all prospective tenants over 18 years old. There is a $35 fee per screening. The $150 lease initiation fee is one time and only upon signing of lease.

IMPORTANT - Deposit and Rent are due BEFORE Move-in.

Contact Mark Cheney with any questions or to schedule a showing. 801-874-5902
Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5891019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 N 450 W have any available units?
171 N 450 W has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 171 N 450 W have?
Some of 171 N 450 W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 N 450 W currently offering any rent specials?
171 N 450 W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 N 450 W pet-friendly?
No, 171 N 450 W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in American Fork.
Does 171 N 450 W offer parking?
Yes, 171 N 450 W offers parking.
Does 171 N 450 W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 171 N 450 W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 N 450 W have a pool?
No, 171 N 450 W does not have a pool.
Does 171 N 450 W have accessible units?
No, 171 N 450 W does not have accessible units.
Does 171 N 450 W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 171 N 450 W has units with dishwashers.
Does 171 N 450 W have units with air conditioning?
No, 171 N 450 W does not have units with air conditioning.
