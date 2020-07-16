Amenities

NEWER TOWNHOME IN AMERICAN FORK - TOWNHOME IN AMERICAN FORK

Green Spring Towns Community

171 N 450 W

American Fork, UT 84003



3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath

2 Car Garage

2,222 Sq. Ft.

2017 Year Built

$1,695 Rent - monthly

$1,695 Deposit (oac)

$55 Amenities Package - monthly

Application fees $35/adult

Lease Initiation $150

12 Month Lease (12 month renewal)



****ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKERS/NO VAPERS/NO PETS****



Imagine enjoying a relaxing walk home from dinner out with friends at a local restaurant, to sit on your back deck and watch the sunset over the mountains. This stunning home is filled with upgrades! As you enter, the beautiful (and waterproof) LVP flooring leads you to the great room with trendy faux brick wall, abundant windows, and kitchen with quartz countertops, farmhouse sink, gas range, stainless steel fridge included, soft close cabinets, and modern light fixtures, including pendants. Step outside to a spacious deck and patio in a fully fenced and landscaped yard! Upstairs you'll find a spacious master with ensuite bath boasting double sinks, custom tiled shower, and a walk in closet. Two more bedrooms, a full bath, and a laundry with brand new washer/dryer included! Conveniently located just 5 min from I-15, with abundant shopping, restaurants, schools, churches, and parks nearby!



This townhome is PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!! That means a LOT to you! No scheduling with the owner just to pay your rent! Everything is done online (application, lease, rent payments, repair requests, etc). No waiting all week while your dishwasher is broken, so the owner can just come jury-rig it! Repairs are done quickly by licensed professionals! No wondering if you'll get your deposit back, or if it was spent on the owner's vacation! Deposits are held in a trust account, and dispositions are handled promptly and fairly upon move out.



Schools: Alpine School District: Greenwood Elementary, American Fork Junior High School, American Fork High School.



- Tenant pays: Gas, Electric, and Amenities

- Renters insurance is Required

- Required Liability Insurance/Administrative Fee: $12.50/mo (unless covered under personal renters insurance)

- Amenities package covers: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Common Area Maintenance, Playground, and Park



***Application Instructions: Go to www.UtahRentals.com and fill out an application for each adult***

NOTE: Your application will be reviewed. If we both decide to proceed with the application, Credit and Background screenings are required for all prospective tenants over 18 years old. There is a $35 fee per screening. The $150 lease initiation fee is one time and only upon signing of lease.



IMPORTANT - Deposit and Rent are due BEFORE Move-in.



Contact Mark Cheney with any questions or to schedule a showing. 801-874-5902

Professionally Managed by Vision Real Estate



