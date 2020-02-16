All apartments in Zuehl
Find more places like 5564 Gin Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zuehl, TX
/
5564 Gin Rd
Last updated February 16 2020 at 10:46 PM

5564 Gin Rd

5564 Gin Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5564 Gin Road, Zuehl, TX 78124

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
ice maker
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in the Marion ISD. The property sits on 1.5 acres. Horses are allowed with an additional cost per horse (rent). Easy access to I-10! Come enjoy Quiet Country Living! WILLING TO DO A 6-MONTH LEASE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5564 Gin Rd have any available units?
5564 Gin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zuehl, TX.
What amenities does 5564 Gin Rd have?
Some of 5564 Gin Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5564 Gin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5564 Gin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5564 Gin Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5564 Gin Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zuehl.
Does 5564 Gin Rd offer parking?
No, 5564 Gin Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5564 Gin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5564 Gin Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5564 Gin Rd have a pool?
No, 5564 Gin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5564 Gin Rd have accessible units?
No, 5564 Gin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5564 Gin Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5564 Gin Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5564 Gin Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5564 Gin Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bexar County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXCibolo, TXMcQueeney, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Canyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXOlmos Park, TXBalcones Heights, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXPleasanton, TXCastroville, TXKenedy, TXLakehills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas