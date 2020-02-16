Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in the Marion ISD. The property sits on 1.5 acres. Horses are allowed with an additional cost per horse (rent). Easy access to I-10! Come enjoy Quiet Country Living! WILLING TO DO A 6-MONTH LEASE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5564 Gin Rd have any available units?
5564 Gin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zuehl, TX.
What amenities does 5564 Gin Rd have?
Some of 5564 Gin Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5564 Gin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5564 Gin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.