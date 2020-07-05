All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 935 W Oakcrest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
935 W Oakcrest Dr
Last updated November 27 2019 at 8:08 AM

935 W Oakcrest Dr

935 Oakcrest Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

935 Oakcrest Dr, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Good Home Community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 W Oakcrest Dr have any available units?
935 W Oakcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 935 W Oakcrest Dr have?
Some of 935 W Oakcrest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 W Oakcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
935 W Oakcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 W Oakcrest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 935 W Oakcrest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 935 W Oakcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 935 W Oakcrest Dr offers parking.
Does 935 W Oakcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 935 W Oakcrest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 W Oakcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 935 W Oakcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 935 W Oakcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 935 W Oakcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 935 W Oakcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 935 W Oakcrest Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 935 W Oakcrest Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 935 W Oakcrest Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District