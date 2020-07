Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 story home, Open floor plan, with fire place in living area, one bedroom and one full bath downstairs. Master bedroom, three other bedrooms and two bathrooms are upstair. New floor. Fans in all rooms. Upstairs Large family room has walk in closet for extra storage. Covered Patio. Close to shopping, entertainment and schools.