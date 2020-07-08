Super Cute upgraded home with GRANITE COUNTEROPS, stone backsplash with iron inserts, dark cabinets energy efficient HVAC unit, new dishwasher and microwave. Minutes away from Hwy 78, 190, schools and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 915 Carlton Road have any available units?
915 Carlton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 915 Carlton Road have?
Some of 915 Carlton Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Carlton Road currently offering any rent specials?
915 Carlton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.