915 Carlton Road
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 AM

915 Carlton Road

915 Carlton Road · No Longer Available
Location

915 Carlton Road, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super Cute upgraded home with GRANITE COUNTEROPS, stone backsplash with iron inserts, dark cabinets energy efficient HVAC unit, new dishwasher and microwave. Minutes away from Hwy 78, 190, schools and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

