Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
902 Birchwood Drive
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:08 AM

902 Birchwood Drive

902 Birchwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

902 Birchwood Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Beautiful home for lease! Excellent schools! Enjoy the open floor plan and joy of living in a great community! Close to shopping and major highways! Come see this beautiful home for yourself! Large master bedroom with beautiful bath!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Birchwood Drive have any available units?
902 Birchwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
Is 902 Birchwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
902 Birchwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Birchwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 902 Birchwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 902 Birchwood Drive offer parking?
No, 902 Birchwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 902 Birchwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Birchwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Birchwood Drive have a pool?
No, 902 Birchwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 902 Birchwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 902 Birchwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Birchwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 Birchwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 902 Birchwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 902 Birchwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

