730 Fleming Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Fall in Love with this Absolutely Stunning 3 Bed,2 Bath,1 Living and 1 Dining home. Wonderful neighborhood with easy access to George Bush Hwy and Hwy 75. Close to shopping, dining, parks and entertainment. Exemplary schools.