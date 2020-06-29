Fall in Love with this Absolutely Stunning 3 Bed,2 Bath,1 Living and 1 Dining home. Wonderful neighborhood with easy access to George Bush Hwy and Hwy 75. Close to shopping, dining, parks and entertainment. Exemplary schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 730 Fleming Street have any available units?
730 Fleming Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 730 Fleming Street have?
Some of 730 Fleming Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Fleming Street currently offering any rent specials?
730 Fleming Street is not currently offering any rent specials.