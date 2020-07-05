Well maintained one story with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open floorplan includes a spacious kitchen with pantry and large living room. Large backyard features room for play. Walking distance to middle and junior high schools in Wylie ISD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 709 Gunters Mountain Lane have any available units?
709 Gunters Mountain Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
Is 709 Gunters Mountain Lane currently offering any rent specials?
709 Gunters Mountain Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.