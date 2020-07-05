All apartments in Wylie
709 Gunters Mountain Lane

Location

709 Gunters Mountain Lane, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained one story with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open floorplan includes a spacious kitchen with pantry and large living room. Large backyard features room for play. Walking distance to middle and junior high schools in Wylie ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Gunters Mountain Lane have any available units?
709 Gunters Mountain Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
Is 709 Gunters Mountain Lane currently offering any rent specials?
709 Gunters Mountain Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Gunters Mountain Lane pet-friendly?
No, 709 Gunters Mountain Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 709 Gunters Mountain Lane offer parking?
Yes, 709 Gunters Mountain Lane offers parking.
Does 709 Gunters Mountain Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Gunters Mountain Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Gunters Mountain Lane have a pool?
No, 709 Gunters Mountain Lane does not have a pool.
Does 709 Gunters Mountain Lane have accessible units?
No, 709 Gunters Mountain Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Gunters Mountain Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 Gunters Mountain Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 Gunters Mountain Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 Gunters Mountain Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

