Wylie, TX
616 Overton Drive
616 Overton Drive

616 Overton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

616 Overton Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come see this beautiful home in Birmingham Farms. Large yard, open, split floor plan. Pets ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Overton Drive have any available units?
616 Overton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
Is 616 Overton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
616 Overton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Overton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 Overton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 616 Overton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 616 Overton Drive offers parking.
Does 616 Overton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Overton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Overton Drive have a pool?
No, 616 Overton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 616 Overton Drive have accessible units?
No, 616 Overton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Overton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Overton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Overton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Overton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

