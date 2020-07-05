All apartments in Wylie
600 E Oak Street

600 East Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

600 East Oak Street, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great price on a great property in Wylie! Clean and ready for new occupants. Please see attached lease guidelines sheet for instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 E Oak Street have any available units?
600 E Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
Is 600 E Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
600 E Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 E Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 600 E Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 600 E Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 600 E Oak Street offers parking.
Does 600 E Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 E Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 E Oak Street have a pool?
No, 600 E Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 600 E Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 600 E Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 600 E Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 E Oak Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 E Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 600 E Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.

