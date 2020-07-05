Rent Calculator
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
517 Robinwood Drive
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
517 Robinwood Drive
517 Robinwood Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
517 Robinwood Road, Wylie, TX 75098
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated kitchen, open floorplan, large backyard, four bedroom, two living areas and built in work space. Clean and ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 517 Robinwood Drive have any available units?
517 Robinwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wylie, TX
.
What amenities does 517 Robinwood Drive have?
Some of 517 Robinwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 517 Robinwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
517 Robinwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Robinwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 517 Robinwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wylie
.
Does 517 Robinwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 517 Robinwood Drive offers parking.
Does 517 Robinwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Robinwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Robinwood Drive have a pool?
No, 517 Robinwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 517 Robinwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 517 Robinwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Robinwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 Robinwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Robinwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Robinwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
