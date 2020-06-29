All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 422 North Gaston Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
422 North Gaston Drive
Last updated March 20 2020 at 6:09 PM

422 North Gaston Drive

422 North Gaston Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

422 North Gaston Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,497 sq ft, 1 story home in Wylie! Spacious living room with beautiful new floors! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite has attached bathroom with two vanities, large tub and shower. Great backyard with storage shed, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 North Gaston Drive have any available units?
422 North Gaston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
Is 422 North Gaston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
422 North Gaston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 North Gaston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 422 North Gaston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 422 North Gaston Drive offer parking?
No, 422 North Gaston Drive does not offer parking.
Does 422 North Gaston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 North Gaston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 North Gaston Drive have a pool?
No, 422 North Gaston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 422 North Gaston Drive have accessible units?
No, 422 North Gaston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 422 North Gaston Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 North Gaston Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 North Gaston Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 North Gaston Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District