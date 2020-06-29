422 North Gaston Drive

Amenities

Adorable 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,497 sq ft, 1 story home in Wylie! Spacious living room with beautiful new floors! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite has attached bathroom with two vanities, large tub and shower. Great backyard with storage shed, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.



If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.