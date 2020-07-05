All apartments in Wylie
Last updated February 14 2020 at 4:19 PM

414 Kylie Lane

Location

414 Kylie Lane, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,927 sq ft,12 story home in Wylie! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Kylie Lane have any available units?
414 Kylie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 414 Kylie Lane have?
Some of 414 Kylie Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Kylie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
414 Kylie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Kylie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 Kylie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 414 Kylie Lane offer parking?
No, 414 Kylie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 414 Kylie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Kylie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Kylie Lane have a pool?
No, 414 Kylie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 414 Kylie Lane have accessible units?
No, 414 Kylie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Kylie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 Kylie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 Kylie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 Kylie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

