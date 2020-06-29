All apartments in Wylie
406 West Marble Street
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:41 AM

406 West Marble Street

406 West Marble Street · No Longer Available
Location

406 West Marble Street, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,288 sq ft, 1 story home in Wylie! Cozy living room with wood floors and fireplace! Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 West Marble Street have any available units?
406 West Marble Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
Is 406 West Marble Street currently offering any rent specials?
406 West Marble Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 West Marble Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 West Marble Street is pet friendly.
Does 406 West Marble Street offer parking?
No, 406 West Marble Street does not offer parking.
Does 406 West Marble Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 West Marble Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 West Marble Street have a pool?
No, 406 West Marble Street does not have a pool.
Does 406 West Marble Street have accessible units?
No, 406 West Marble Street does not have accessible units.
Does 406 West Marble Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 West Marble Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 West Marble Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 West Marble Street does not have units with air conditioning.

